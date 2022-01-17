Rational Advisors LLC Buys 249 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,427.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

