Raymond James Analysts Give Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) a C$7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.62.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.42 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$780.33 million and a PE ratio of 17.33.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$224,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,805.62. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,470. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,125 shares of company stock worth $935,123.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.