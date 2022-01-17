Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bumble were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

