Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 39,668 Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPVU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87.

