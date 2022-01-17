Raymond James & Associates Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $94.09 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.