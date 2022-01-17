Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $156.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.57. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

