Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $61.63 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

