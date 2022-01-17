Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,304 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,218 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

