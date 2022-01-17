Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,583 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.