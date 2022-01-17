Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.