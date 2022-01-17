Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,001,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

