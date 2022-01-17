Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth $325,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

THFF opened at $45.56 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $586.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

