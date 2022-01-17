Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 795 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

