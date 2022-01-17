Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

