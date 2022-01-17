Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 124.1% in December

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $10.13 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDEIY. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.