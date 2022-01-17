Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Reaches $297.80 on Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for $297.80 or 0.00702671 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and $674,624.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,340.23 or 0.99903432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00038931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,713 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

