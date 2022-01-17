Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 1,950 Shares

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,956.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renovacor alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 150,723 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,784.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

NYSE RCOR opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41. Renovacor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCOR. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,312,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.