Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $91.23 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

