Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

