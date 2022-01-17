Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Reduced by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,940 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 734,357 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. 1,764,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,240. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

