Reviewing Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nielsen and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nielsen and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 3 2 0 2.17 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and InterCloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.17 -$6.00 million $2.18 9.41 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen.

Summary

Nielsen beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

