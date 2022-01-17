Reviewing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FirstGroup and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj 5.16% 13.38% 5.81%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FirstGroup and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstGroup 0 2 1 0 2.33 Outokumpu Oyj 1 1 6 0 2.63

Volatility & Risk

FirstGroup has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstGroup and Outokumpu Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstGroup $8.96 billion 0.20 $102.57 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $6.44 billion 0.43 -$132.51 million $0.45 6.70

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats FirstGroup on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America. The Greyhound segment refers to operation of schedules intercity couch transportation services in the United States and Canada. The First Bus segment is the operation of bus in United Kingdom and outside London. The First Rail segment is the operation and management of rail transportation with open access system. The company was founded on March 31, 1995 and is headquartered in Paddington, the United Kingdom.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products. The Long Products offers applications such as springs, wires, surgical equipment, automotive parts, and construction. The ferrochrome segment produces charge grade of ferrochrome. The Other Operations segment comprises of electricity, nickel warrants, internal commissions, and services. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

