Revolution Populi Tops One Day Volume of $49,161.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $49.52 million and $49,161.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

