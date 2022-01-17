RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

RGCO stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

RGCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

