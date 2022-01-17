RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $295.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $404.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.41.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

