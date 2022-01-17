Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 66.8% in December

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. 2,234,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,150. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

