Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,244.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.