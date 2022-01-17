Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $447.80 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

