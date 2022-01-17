Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.67 ($48.49).

ETR DWS opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.16 and a 200-day moving average of €37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

