Royal Bank of Canada Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KB Home by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 23.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

