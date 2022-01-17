Royal Bank of Canada Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.73.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KB Home by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 23.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.