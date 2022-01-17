Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

