Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

