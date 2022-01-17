Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $137,970.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $137,970.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,658,695 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

