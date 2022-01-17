Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 155,351 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 657,812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $7,148,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

