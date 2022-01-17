Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

