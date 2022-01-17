Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,096. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

