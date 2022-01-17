Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

