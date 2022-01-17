Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,466 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 36.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 208.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 1,273.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 90.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

