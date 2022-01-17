RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWEOY. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.