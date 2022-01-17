Ryo Currency Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,623.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,623.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,611.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.32 or 0.07665274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00356815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.08 or 0.00894301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00528457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00260249 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

