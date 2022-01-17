Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SGA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 39.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 51,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

