Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SAL opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

