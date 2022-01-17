Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.