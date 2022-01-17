Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

