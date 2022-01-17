Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in December

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.33.

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. 105,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,420. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

