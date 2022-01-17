Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $223,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Workday by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 451,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,392 shares of company stock worth $186,501,931 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,825.98, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

