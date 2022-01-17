Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $241,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 13.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LendingClub by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

