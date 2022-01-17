Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 161.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

