SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.27 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.25.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.