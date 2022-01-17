Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

SNDR opened at $26.57 on Monday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schneider National by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 182.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

