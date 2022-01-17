Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TOL opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

